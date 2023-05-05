Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUTH. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.83. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 7.63%. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 319.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

