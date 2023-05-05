Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,534 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $85,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $99,503,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average is $231.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $280.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

