Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $79,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

