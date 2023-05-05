Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Progressive worth $91,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Progressive stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.11.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

