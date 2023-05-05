Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $94.80 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 282,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intel worth $94,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -214.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

