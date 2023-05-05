Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $83.61 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,485,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 143,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of General Motors worth $83,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

