Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $77.42 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Valero Energy worth $77,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.02.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

