Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $105.63 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $105,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

NYSE:MMC opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $182.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

