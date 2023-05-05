Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 740,551 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 70,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $73,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.