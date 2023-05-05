Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 4,620 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $84,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $203.52. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.