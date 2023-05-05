Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,925 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $185,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.