Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.54

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.54 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.75). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.75), with a volume of 783,632 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 305.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,578.95%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.