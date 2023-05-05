Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $305.54

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 305.54 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.75). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.75), with a volume of 783,632 shares trading hands.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,571.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.04.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,578.95%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.