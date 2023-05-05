Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 2,293,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $76.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

