Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $71.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. 2,293,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $76.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

