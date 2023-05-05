Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.73.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE:LUN traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.72. The stock has a market cap of C$8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7656595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

