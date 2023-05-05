Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.