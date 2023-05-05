Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Air Canada stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
