Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

