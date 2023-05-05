Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RCKT traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 763,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,432. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.
Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.