ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Down 0.4%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.56 and last traded at $29.60. 2,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

