Robert W. Baird Trims Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.03. Thryv had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $279.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

