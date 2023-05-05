Robert W. Baird Trims Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Target Price to $24.00

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Shares of THRY opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Thryv has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thryv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
