Robert W. Baird Trims Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Target Price to $85.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.08. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading

