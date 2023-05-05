Robert W. Baird Lowers BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $64.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

NASDAQ BL opened at $51.04 on Friday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.08 and a beta of 0.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock worth $5,255,421 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

