Robert W. Baird Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

Terex stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex Increases Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 130.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

