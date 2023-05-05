Robert (Rob) Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,350 ($5,434.78).
Biome Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of BIOM opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.66) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 232 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 million, a PE ratio of -368.06 and a beta of 2.31.
About Biome Technologies
