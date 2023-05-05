Robert (Rob) Smith Acquires 3,000 Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) Stock

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Smith bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,350 ($5,434.78).

Biome Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BIOM opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.66) on Friday. Biome Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 232 ($2.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.01. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 million, a PE ratio of -368.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Biome Technologies alerts:

About Biome Technologies

(Get Rating)

Read More

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.