RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.18

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.18 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 84.90 ($1.06). RM shares last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 95,022 shares.

RM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RM news, insider Patrick Martell purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($61,219.39). Corporate insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

