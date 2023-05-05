RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.57 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 1,811,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.