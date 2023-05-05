RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.57 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RLJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 1,811,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
