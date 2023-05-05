River Street Advisors LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.66. 599,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,686. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

