River Street Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.