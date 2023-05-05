River Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,099 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.87. 845,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,541. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.