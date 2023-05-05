River Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.06. 87,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

