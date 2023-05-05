River Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.51. 898,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

