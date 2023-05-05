River Street Advisors LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after buying an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

