River Street Advisors LLC Invests $684,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,308,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,756,000 after buying an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 532,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after buying an additional 62,065 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 719,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

