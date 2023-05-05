River Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,259 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,259 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 2,630,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,574. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.53.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

