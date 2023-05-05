River Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,147 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.23. 935,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,880. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.