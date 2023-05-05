Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Announces Earnings Results

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:RITM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

