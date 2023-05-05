Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.55. 681,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.50 and its 200 day moving average is $305.71.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

