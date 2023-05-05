Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,735,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

