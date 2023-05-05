Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,788 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,910,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,324,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.70%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

