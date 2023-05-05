Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

NYSE DD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

