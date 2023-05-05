Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $77.27. 144,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,793. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

