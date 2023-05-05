Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 119,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,766. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.88 and a 200 day moving average of $249.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

