Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,895 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,002,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

