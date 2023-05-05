Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 537.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.16%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 666.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $188,005. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

