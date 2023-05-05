RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,252 ($28.14) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($28.14). Approximately 20,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 37,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,260 ($28.24).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RHIM. Barclays increased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($34.36) to GBX 2,950 ($36.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,955 ($36.92) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 801.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,292.44.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.