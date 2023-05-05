Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of REXR opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,626,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

