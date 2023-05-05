Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

