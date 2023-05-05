Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,778 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,060,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.