Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REUN) Trading Down 7.3%

Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSE:REUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 5,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 8,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reunion Neuroscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Reunion Neuroscience Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

