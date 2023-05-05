Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,855. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.