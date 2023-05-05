Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,855. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $73.24.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

